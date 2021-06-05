Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Paylocity makes up 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

