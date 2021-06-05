Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

CarGurus stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

