Lawrence M. Diamond Purchases 60,000 Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond purchased 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 759,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Mitesco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Mitesco Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.