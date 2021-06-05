Lawrence M. Diamond Purchases 60,000 Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond purchased 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 759,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Mitesco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

