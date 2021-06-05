LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.28% of LCI Industries worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,895,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 99.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

