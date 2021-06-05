Lendefi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.70 million and $81,467.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

