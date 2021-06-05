Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega Sells 119,587 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53.
NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
