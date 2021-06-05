Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.