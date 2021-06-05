Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $55.58 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

