Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt Sells 17,655 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.10 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

