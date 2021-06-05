Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post sales of $55.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $57.45 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 552,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $859.18 million, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

