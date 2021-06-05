Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of McAfee worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

