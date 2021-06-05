Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.87% of Sleep Number worth $30,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.01. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

