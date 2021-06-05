Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

BankUnited stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.