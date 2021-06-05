Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $277.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,471 shares of company stock worth $4,925,854. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

