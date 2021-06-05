Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.