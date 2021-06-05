Lotto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163,657.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $86.75 million and $163,657.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00487764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

