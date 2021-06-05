Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Seemantini Godbole Sells 15,234 Shares

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of LOW opened at $189.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
