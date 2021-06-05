LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $33.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

