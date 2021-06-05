Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by Barclays from $401.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $972,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

