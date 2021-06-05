Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

