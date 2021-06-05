MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of MAG opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.39 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 807.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

