Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 30th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

TSE MFI opened at C$26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.37. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5894027 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

