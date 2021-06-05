Mark J. Brookner Sells 1,250 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark J. Brookner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.