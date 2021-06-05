MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $450.23 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $557.56.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

