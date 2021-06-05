Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.43 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.