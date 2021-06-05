Marshall Urist Sells 14,566 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 3,653,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,766. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

