Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
