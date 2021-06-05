Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

