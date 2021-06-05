Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Critical Review

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 4 21 0 2.84 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus price target of $51.18, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -9.34% 4.71% 3.66% VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and VIA optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 11.08 -$277.30 million $0.58 83.97 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.73 -$4.13 million N/A N/A

VIA optronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

