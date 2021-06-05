Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 8,362 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,387. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

