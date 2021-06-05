Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 20,165 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $39.89 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

