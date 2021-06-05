Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $680,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,983,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $182.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

