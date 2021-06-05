Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,323 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,368,000.
NYSE:IAA opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
