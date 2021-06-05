Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 13,100 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

