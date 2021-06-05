Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $603,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 96,768 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

VOYA stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

