Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.71. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
