Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.71. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia.

