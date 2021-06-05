McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.41

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 35539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,782,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

