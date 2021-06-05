McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

MCD opened at $233.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

