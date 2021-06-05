McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 35,539 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on MUX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $75,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

