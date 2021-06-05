MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) vs. QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Head-To-Head Comparison

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

48.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MCX Technologies and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies N/A -36.07% -27.47% QAD 3.59% 7.78% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A QAD 0 1 1 0 2.50

QAD has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given QAD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QAD is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and QAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 63.58 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A QAD $307.86 million 5.02 $11.06 million $0.55 135.76

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QAD beats MCX Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About QAD

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.