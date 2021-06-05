mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.60. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 6,013 shares.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$298.24 million and a PE ratio of -16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

