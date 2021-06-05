Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

MDNA opened at $3.86 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.