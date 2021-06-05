Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $166,636.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,357 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

