Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $158,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

