Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 4.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $111,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NVMI opened at $102.73 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

