Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

