Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 11,044 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,056 shares of company stock worth $507,876. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

