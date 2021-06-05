Michael Capatides Sells 54,243 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36.
CM opened at C$145.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$146.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
