Michael J. Koss Sells 65,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,200.00.

KOSS stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 million, a P/E ratio of 539.00 and a beta of -2.63. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.