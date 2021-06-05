Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

