Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $182.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

